MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.40. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 568 shares.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

