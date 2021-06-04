Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.31

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 1852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MR.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.78.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.