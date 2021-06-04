Meme Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $516.04 or 0.01393066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00518310 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004350 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00022228 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002470 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

