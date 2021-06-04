Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.