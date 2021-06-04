Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 801 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.29. 211,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,381. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

