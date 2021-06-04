Meridian Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $127,396.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $687,887.67 and $127,396.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00120261 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002427 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00896422 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.