Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.39. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 11,044 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Andersen bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $313,599.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 79,056 shares of company stock worth $507,876. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 218,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 550,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

