MetaHash (MHC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $33.88 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00295481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00236923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.46 or 0.01194052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,479.13 or 0.99789450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,759,635,304 coins and its circulating supply is 2,590,321,663 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.