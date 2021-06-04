Metronome (MET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $132,410.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $44.56 million and $132,410.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00010146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00302273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00249834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.01160550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,190.05 or 1.00000702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,096,542 coins and its circulating supply is 11,810,168 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

