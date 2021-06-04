Michael G. Potter Sells 7,500 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $238,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

