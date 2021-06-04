Michael Klayko Sells 113,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 984,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,723,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000.

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.