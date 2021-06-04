Michael R. Egeck Sells 512,930 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70.
NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. 1,387,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,127. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.86.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.
