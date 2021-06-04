Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $1.90. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.15.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,672,000 after buying an additional 231,486 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,988,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.38. 1,433,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

