Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

MCHP opened at $151.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

