Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $178.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $151.00. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Shares of MAA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. 2,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,691. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $165.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

