Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Boenning Scattergood

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

MSEX opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,830,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 961,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

