Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Boenning Scattergood

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
MSEX opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48.
In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,830,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 961,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
