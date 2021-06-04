MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.29 or 0.00022417 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $89.00 million and approximately $284,151.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00520251 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.90 or 0.01384828 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,740,148 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.