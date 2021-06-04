MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07, Zacks reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 101.19% and a negative net margin of 79.93%.

MIND Technology stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.