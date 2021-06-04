Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

