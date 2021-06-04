Minereum (MNE) Price Tops $0.16

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $56,935.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00077949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.01013308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.15 or 0.10136263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,365,754 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

