Minter Network (BIP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38,533.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $38,533.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00297942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00240272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.49 or 0.01182769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,230,984,736 coins and its circulating supply is 4,025,775,169 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

