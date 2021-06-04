MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Cap of $487,652.24 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $487,652.24 and approximately $1,306.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 44.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,496.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.20 or 0.07385317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.84 or 0.01818440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00487260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00177567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.00776264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00468351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00423031 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

