MIR COIN Hits 1-Day Volume of $42,104.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $42,104.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00313026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00247995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.01182343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.98 or 1.00149423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

