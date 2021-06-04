Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,929 in the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

