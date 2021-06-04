Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,695.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,929. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

