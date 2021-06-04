Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Reaches $360.87 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00013320 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $360.87 million and $56.49 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00068866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00296321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00238123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.38 or 0.01180143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,756.86 or 0.99822690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,630,328 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

