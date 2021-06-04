Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) One Day Volume Tops $46.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $31.54 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $126.19 or 0.00341261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00310121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00250529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.83 or 0.01178604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,027.76 or 1.00132096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 249,942 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

