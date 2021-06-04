Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) One Day Volume Hits $19,949.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $31.59 million and approximately $19,949.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $335.59 or 0.00916424 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00297647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00239347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.01079024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,640.20 or 1.00055606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 94,122 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.