Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $33.30 million and approximately $73,643.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $337.68 or 0.00900613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00068942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00296434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00238107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.18 or 0.01184641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,653.90 or 1.00424929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 98,600 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.