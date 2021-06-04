Mirrored Microsoft Reaches Market Cap of $29.69 Million (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for about $253.22 or 0.00688677 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $29.69 million and $135,772.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00297145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00239085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.59 or 0.01119406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,643.71 or 0.99659970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 117,238 coins. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

