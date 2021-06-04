Mirrored Netflix Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $30.74 million and $77,766.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $502.01 or 0.01351043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00294590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00237462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01130380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,121.01 or 0.99901587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,225 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.