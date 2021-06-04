Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Achieves $28.89 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $47.52 or 0.00128811 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $28.89 million and approximately $90,393.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00067079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00296572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00243560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.01100956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.97 or 0.99966769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 607,987 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

