Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 30,728 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 30,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,518,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 415,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,075. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $427.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

BXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in BlueLinx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

