Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.41% of Mitek Systems worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.79. 2,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,454. The firm has a market cap of $722.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

