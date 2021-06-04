Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) CEO Lawrence M. Diamond Acquires 60,000 Shares

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) CEO Lawrence M. Diamond bought 60,000 shares of Mitesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITI remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 759,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,564. Mitesco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

