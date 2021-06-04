Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) CEO Lawrence M. Diamond Acquires 60,000 Shares

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) CEO Lawrence M. Diamond bought 60,000 shares of Mitesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS MITI remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 759,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,564. Mitesco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29.
