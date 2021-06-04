Modefi Market Cap Reaches $27.86 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $27.86 million and $941,881.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00005671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00078641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.01029863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.74 or 0.10198434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054009 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,069,341 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

