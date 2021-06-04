Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 669,528 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 7.95% of Model N worth $98,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Model N by 7.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,140 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1,180.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

MODN stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 0.96. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

