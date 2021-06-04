Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.93 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.01022803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.57 or 0.10196370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

