MonaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $154.81 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00006265 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $154.81 million and approximately $18.36 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,591.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.65 or 0.07402345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $683.03 or 0.01816981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00487111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00177765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.82 or 0.00776288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.45 or 0.00466726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00421722 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

