Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

