Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.74 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

