Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.28

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $64.25, with a volume of 97304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.