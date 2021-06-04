Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.28

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $64.25, with a volume of 97304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
