Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $9.44 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $31,305.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

