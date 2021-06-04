MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $271.15 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.19.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.