MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.19.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $271.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $3,672,000. Salesforce Com Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

