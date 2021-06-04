MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.19.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $271.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,488,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

