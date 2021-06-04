MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.19.

MongoDB stock opened at $271.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $37,081,491.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

