MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $38.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.91. 37,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,071. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

