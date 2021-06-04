MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $450.00. The stock had previously closed at $271.15, but opened at $286.70. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. MongoDB shares last traded at $308.70, with a volume of 22,407 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.