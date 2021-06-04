Monkey Project (MONK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $494.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $494.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0948 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,620,787 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

